Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with showers developing later in the day. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.