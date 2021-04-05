Rock County
Arrested
AMANDA SUE HERRICK, 32, 1304 Sylvester St., Janesville, at 1:49 a.m. Saturday at Beloit Avenue and Delavan Drive, Janesville, on suspicion of one count of felony possession of schedule I and schedule II narcotics.
BRITTANY MAE PECK, 27, and KEEGAN M. KUHNLE, 27, both of 640 Sutherland Ave., Janesville, at 6:41 p.m. Saturday at 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville on counts of suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics.
Intoxicated driving arrests
THADDEUS C. MASON, 39, 821 Harding St., Janesville, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday at Milton and Benton avenues, Janesville.
Charged
JAMIE J. HARPER, 40, of 115 S. Main St., No. 105, Janesville, with strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct. Beloit police say on Tuesday, March 30, Harper strangled a woman he knows after an argument.
ANDREW J. RICE, 39, of 112 W. Fulton St., Edgerton, with possession of narcotic drugs. Edgerton police say on Feb. 24, they found Rice with a baggie of heroin.