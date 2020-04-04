Rock County
Arrest
JOSHUA M. GRIFFITH, 18, of 145 S. Garfield Ave., Janesville, at 9:45 a.m. Friday at 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Intoxicated driving arrest
CHERYL A. HAAKENSON, 64, of 800 Elm Drive, No. 408, Edgerton, at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday at highways 14 and 140, town of Bradford.
Walworth County
Charged
RONALD J. DIXON, 19, of 1764 Pine St., Beloit, with party to possession with intent to deliver mariuana, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as misdemeanor bail jumping. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on March 11, they found 16 grams of marijuana, 4.5 pills of what was likely Percocet and $1,020 in Dixon’s car in the courthouse parking lot.
JEREMY D. SCHLADWEILER, 39, of 625 S. Wells St., No. 129, Lake Geneva, with second-offense possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bloomfield and Genoa City police say on Nov. 18, they saw Schladweiler sitting in a car parked in the middle of Highway 12. Police say he refused to get out of the car, so police broke his windows, shot him with a Taser twice and physically removed him. Police also found a pipe and a baggie of suspected marijuana. He has a marijuana-possession conviction from a 2000 case.