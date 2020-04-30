Rock County
Arrests
TYRONE Z. GIBSON, 22, of 3704 Stewart St., No. 5, Janesville at 2:55 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Ringold Street, Janesville, on charges of burglary and theft.
A 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL at 3:46 p.m. April 22 in the 4500 block of Oldwyck Drive, Janesville, for distributing reproductions depicting nudity.
Intoxicated driving arrest
TOMMY MCLAURIN, 45, of Madison, at 6:39 p.m. Monday at Humes Road and Interstate 90/39, Janesville. He was also arrested on a charge of open intoxicants in a vehicle.
Reported
BURGLARY at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Mole Avenue, Janesville. Reported taken were 10 guns and two crossbows valued at $1,575.