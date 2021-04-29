Rock County
Arrest
LAURA N. SMITH, 43, of Janesville, at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at 616 Midland Drive on charges of possessing meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Charged
BRIANNA E. BIRD, 26, of 2931 Carrousel Lane, No. 2, Janesville, with three counts of neglecting a child. Janesville police say on March 27, Bird went to a bar and left three children at home, where she said she had people checking on them periodically.
LORRIE A. BRAND, 50, of 1613 Green Forest Run, Janesville, with identity theft by avoidance and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on Feb. 2, Brand used someone else’s identifying information during a traffic stop.
JIMMIE M. BURRELL, 40, of Oregon, with attempting to flee an officer. Wisconsin State Patrol says on Saturday, April 24, Burrell fled from a trooper while intoxicated on Interstate 90/39.
BRENDON D. COLLINS, 30, of Monroe, with possession of methamphetamine, hit-and-run causing injury and several counts of bail jumping. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on March 27, they responded to a crash in the town of Spring Valley in which Collins was the driver.
JACOB C.L. RAMOS, 28, of 520 N. Chatham St., Janesville, with attempting to flee an officer. City of Beloit police say on March 17, Ramos fled from police.