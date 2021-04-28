Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
CHRISTOPHER D. TEED, 31, of 2432 Shopiere Road, Beloit, at 10:06 p.m. Monday, April 26, at 4002 N. Croak Road, town of Magnolia. It was listed as a second offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Teed hit a tree.
Reported
AMMO IN SCHOOL at 3:15 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Edison Middle School, Janesville, where police say an eighth-grade student brought two pistol magazines with nine total rounds of ammunition, although the student said he did not have a gun. The student was suspended.