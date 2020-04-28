Rock County
Charged
JOSHUA R. BERTRAND, 33, of 3213 N. Concord Drive, Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse. Bertrand is accused of attacking a woman at his residence March 1.
Walworth County
Charged
COLE A. BALISTRERI, 22, of 317 W. Main St., Whitewater, with delivering marijuana. Officials with the Jefferson County drug unit say on March 12, 2019, they conducted a controlled buy of nearly 7 grams of marijuana from Balistreri.
GABRIEL R. CHAVEZ, 19, of N2225 Beech Blvd., Lake Geneva, with delivering LSD. Walworth County drug unit officers say on Aug. 27, they conducted a controlled buy of 0.11 grams of LSD from Chavez.
JACOB A. CHERRY, 25, of 820 Sherman Ave., Janesville, with three counts of delivering marijuana. Walworth County drug unit officials say in September and October, they conducted controlled buys of THC cartridges and marijuana in the amounts of 27.43 and 28.28 grams from Cherry.
SKYLAR M. COLEMAN, 21, of 2408 S. Swain Drive, Beloit, with delivering marijuana. Walworth County drug unit officials say on Sept. 9, 2019, they conducted a controlled buy of 6.92 grams of marijuana from Coleman.
SARA J. GAPP, 42, of Palmyra, with felony retail theft and obstructing an officer. City of Delavan police say on March 30, Gapp tried to steal almost $900 worth of goods from Walmart.
JAMIE M. GROSSE, 46, of 618 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. City of Delavan police say on Feb. 16, Grosse took a vehicle from someone she knows without his or her permission.
DANNY E. HAYES, 53, of 136 Dearborn St., Beloit, with party to felony retail theft. City of Delavan police say on July 12, Hayes assisted in the stealing of a shopping cart full of merchandise worth nearly $1,300 from Fleet Farm.
GEOVANNI V. HERNANDEZ, 19, 234 W. Fremont St., Darien, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on March 28, they stopped a car on Interstate 43 near Highway 50 in Delavan and found Hernandez, who was a passenger, with 19 THC vaporizer cartridges and nine packages of marijuana, each about 3.5 grams.
NEIL P. HUSOM, 29, and STEPHANIE A. HUSOM, 28, both of Monroe, with party to burglary, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked coin box and felony bail jumping. Between April 6, 2019, and May 8, 2019, the Husoms broke into a building at the John Muir Trail in La Grange.
SETH J. LAY, 23, of Verona, with three counts of delivering marijuana. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in July and September, they conducted controlled buys of THC cartridges from Lay.
NICHOLAS H. LOPEZ, 22, of 1124 Dodge St., Lake Geneva, with three counts of delivering marijuana. Walworth County drug unit officials say in October, November and December, they conducted controlled buys of THC edibles and vaporizer cartridges from Lopez.