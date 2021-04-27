Rock County
Arrests
ANTHONY J. CHRISTOPHER, 34, of 824 N. Washington St., Janesville, at 8:01 a.m. Sunday, April 25, at home on charges of possession of narcotics and violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.
JERED M. DRAPER, 40, of 1411 W. State St., Janesville, at 11:48 a.m. Monday, April 26, at home on a charge of physical abuse of a child.
TAYLOR A. KILBEY, 33, of 306 Galena Road, Janesville, at 5:23 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Lincoln Street and Rockport Road on charges of possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, cocaine and narcotics.
JAVON M. MURRY, 32, of 1421 Canyon Drive, No. 6, Janesville, at 10:28 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at another home on his block on charges of strangulation and suffocation and battery.
SHARI M. WEGERT, 32, of 1704 N. Wright Road, Janesville, at 12:02 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at home on two charges of neglecting a child, one of which is for failure to protect from exposure from controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JOSIAH J. AURIT, 18, of 47 W. Madison Ave., Milton, at 3:43 a.m. Sunday, April 25, at 8933 N. Vickerman Road, town of Lima. It was listed as a second offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say Aurit was driving during a crash that injured himself and another person.
LORI A. KORNELY, 56, address unlisted, at 5:47 p.m. Friday, April 23, at 3222 Humes Road, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
JOSE A. ORGANISTA VILLASECA, 31, of 192 Baldwin St., Sharon, at 9:36 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Highway 140 and Highway 14, town of Bradford. It was listed as a second offense.
KEEGAN T. RIVERA, 26, of 715 Doty St., Edgerton, at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Highway 59 and Richardson Springs Road, town of Fulton. It was listed as a second offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say there was a 9-month-old child in the car.
LORENZO SAMS, 32, of 314 Roosevelt Ave., Beloit, at 2:34 a.m. April 17 at Beloit and Burbank avenues, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
DAVID A. SCOFIELD, 32, of Brodhead, at 12:54 a.m. April 10 at River and Ravine streets, Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Janesville police also listed charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
MICHAEL A. TATE, 23, of 555 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater, at 11:43 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at County N and Vogel Road, town of Milton. It was listed as a first offense.
KRISTY L. TAYLOR, 31, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 109, Janesville, at 2:34 a.m. Monday, April 26, at 3123 S. Highway 51. It was listed as a first offense.
Charged
JEREMEY D. DUNCAN, 43, of 1920 Fairfax Ave., Beloit, with possession of narcotic drugs. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say on Jan. 28, had 2 grams of heroin and fentanyl in the Rock County Jail.
LAMAR D. MCALLISTER, 36, of 406 S. Jackson St., Janesville, with physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and possessing drug paraphernalia. Janesville police say on Wednesday, April 21, McAllister struck a girl he knows. He was also convicted of domestic violence charges in February 2020.