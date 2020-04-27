Rock County
Arrests
MARK W. HUTCHENS, 57, of 500 E. Court St., No. 2C, Janesville, at 6:24 p.m. Thursday, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
A 15-YEAR-OLD, at 1:38 p.m. on April 10 in the 3500 block of East Milwaukee Street, Janesville, was referred to juvenile authorities on charges of battery, robbery with use of force, and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrest
SAMANTHA A. SANDMIRE, 27, of 1556 Ritsher St., Beloit, at 10:49 p.m. Friday at Milton Avenue and Lodge Drive, Janesville. She was also arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, fleeing police, and resisting arrest.
Reported
BURGLARY at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Goldenrod Place, Janesville. Reported taken was $200 and two bottles of medication.