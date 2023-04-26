Public record for April 26, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)JOHNNIE JOHNSON, 65, of Janesville, possession of narcotics, April 18, 1400 block of Canyon Drive, Janesville.CHAD MAUM, 38, of Janesville, theft of moveable property, April 21, 1100 Center Avenue, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Rock County Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW