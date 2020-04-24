Rock County
Charged
JACOB D. TOMTEN SR., 33, of 915 Cardinal Lane, Janesville, with attempted armed robbery. He is accused of pointing a large knife through a car window into the face of the driver and demanding money at the TA Express, 3222 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on April 18.
DANA M. ELLIS, 48, of 1666 S. Chatham St., Janesville, with forgery. She is accused of forging the signature of a psychotherapist on a state Department of Safety and Professional Services application certifying that Ellis had completed a clinical experience in order to obtain a license in December.