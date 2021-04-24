Rock County
Arrests
PAUL G. NORMAN, 63, of 308 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 12:09 p.m. Friday, April 23, with felony false 911 call and bail jumping.
THOMAS C. GIBSON, 20, of 1618 Gartland Ave., Janesville, at 11:33 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at 1820 Highland Ave., Janesville, on a charge of physical abuse of a child and a probation violation. He is accused of slapping in the face a teenage girl he knows.
Intoxicated driving arrest
JONATHAN L. FLOYD, 38, of 2323 Harvard Drive, No. 2, Janesville, at 1:53 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Palm and McKinley streets, Janesville.