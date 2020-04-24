Rock County
Arrests
AN 11-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY, at 6:57 p.m. Monday at his residence, referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of financial card fraud.
ZION E. HIBBLER, 19, of Bloomington, Illinois, at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday at the McLean County Jail in Bloomington, Illinois, on a Janesville police arrest warrant charging driving a vehicle without owner consent.
MARCUS J. CAUSEY, 35, of 816 Hackett St., Beloit, with battery by prisoner and assault by prisoner, at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday at the Rock County Jail, Janesville. He is accused of hitting and spitting on another jail inmate.
Reported
BUSINESS TOLD TO CLOSE, after a citizen complaint at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday. The owner of Hemp Hut, 1521 Milton Ave., agreed to close his store after police told him it was not essential under state coronavirus guidelines. Police then went to Hemp 1848, 111 E. Milwaukee St., but it had closed for the day. The report says police will conduct the same action with that owner.
VANDALISM to the Janesville parking ramp, 13 N. Parker Drive. Possible gang graffiti.
Accidents
HOLIDAY DRIVE AT PONTIAC DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 8:32 a.m. Monday, when an SUV driven by Nicole L. Barrett, 35, of 7638 W. County A, Evansville and a pickup truck driven by Shuangli Duan, 53, of 2423 Woodlane Drive, No. 2, Janesville, collided in the intersection. A passenger in Barrett’s SUV, Loretta A. Darst, 61, of 202 Depot St. upper, Footville, was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury.
Charged
RYAN C. MILLER, 38, of 1838 Shore Drive, Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine. possessing an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of possessing 10.6 grams of powder cocaine, 1 gram of crack cocaine, nine Viagara tablets and two smoking pipes when being arrested for intoxicated driving Feb. 27 at Riverside Mobil, 2405 S. Riverside Drive, town of Beloit.
Walworth County
Charged
BRIAN T. ANDERSON, 32, of Wauwatosa, with burglary, misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Nov. 17, Anderson broke into someone else’s storage unit and stole a box of baseball cards.
ANDREW F. ARCEO, 17, of 41½ N. Lincoln St., Elkhorn, with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on March 28, they stopped Arceo in a car with about 85 Xanax pills and a vape pen.
RUSSELL W. BENNETT, 30, of 414 E. Court St., Elkhorn, with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Elkhorn police say on Dec. 7, Bennett fought with someone and strangled them.
CAMREN L. ELLISON, 20, of Waterford, and TRISTAN T. TAYLOR, 22, of Wind Lake, each with three counts of party to delivering marijuana. Walworth County drug unit members say in October and November, they conducted a controlled buy of THC vaporizer cartridges from Ellison and Taylor.
COLTON J. GOULD, 23, of 681 N. Sandy Lane, No. 410, Elkhorn, with three counts of delivering marijuana. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in August, September and October, they conducted controlled buys of THC oil in the amounts of 3 grams, 3 grams and 1 gram from Gould.
NICHOLAS A. KRIEG, 43, of Cuba City, with felony theft. Whitewater police say between 2016 and 2019, Krieg, an Amerigas Propane employee, had been stealing propane tankers, valued at about $5,600 and selling them.
ANDREW SCHMIDTMANN II, 21, of 242 S. Summit St., Whitewater, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on Feb. 9, they stopped Schmidtmann and found him with 27.8 grams of marijuana and a digital scale.
COREY A. SEXTON, 32, of N2020 County H, No. 612, Lake Geneva, with second-offense possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on March 16, they found Sexton with a pellet gun that looked real, 0.2 grams of marijuana, THC wax and paraphernalia.
RYAN S. STORM, 19, of Barrington, Illinois, with two counts of delivering marijuana. Walworth County drug unit officers say on Oct. 8 and 10, they conducted controlled buys of THC cartridges and marijuana in the amounts of 6.08 grams and 13.14 grams from Storm.
AARON J. ZELTER, 26, of 33 N. West St., No. 306, Elkhorn, with party to second-offense possession of marijuana, sending a threatening message, party to possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of disorderly conduct, one as an act of domestic abuse. Whitewater and Elkhorn police say on April 18, Zelter threatened to kill someone he knows, sent racist messages and was found with marijuana edibles.