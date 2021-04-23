Rock County
Charged
MICHAEL L. BOARDMAN, 64, of Versailles, Indiana, with two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child. Janesville police say in 2019, Boardman inappropriately touched two children he knows.
STEPHAN L. KRUEGER, 56, of 217 S. High St., Janesville, with two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child. Janesville police say Krueger inappropriately touched two children he knows.
JOE A. MEJIA, 18, of 1114 Bouchard Ave., Janesville, with attempting to flee an officer and three counts of felony bail jumping. Janesville police say on March 7, Mejia fled from an officer.