Rock County
Arrests
A 15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday at 1514 E. Racine St., Janesville, on a charge of burglary.
CHARLES RYAN DEAN GARNETT, 28, of W1517 Kaderly Road, Brodhead, at midnight Tuesday at 1905 Center Ave., Janesville, on charges of fraudulent use of financial card and theft of movable property.
Charged
SHANE S. TURNER, 48, of 908 Sherman Ave., Janesville, with false imprisonment, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman at her residence Thursday.
JOSHUA M. GRIFFIN, 18, of 145 S. Garfield Ave., Janesville, with two counts of sexual assault of a child under age 16. He is accused of sexually assaulting a girl he knows on Feb. 29 and March 1 at his residence.
TELVIN L. TRUELL, 26, of Des Moines, Iowa, with second-degree sexual assault. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he knows at her residence Saturday. A warrant was issued for his arrest.