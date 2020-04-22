Rock County
Reported
CAR THEFT at 4:03 p.m. Saturday on South Prairie Avenue in the town of Turtle. The car, described as a white Chevrolet, was locked in the owner's driveway. The owner gave deputies the name of the person he believes took the car.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY at 2:24 p.m. Saturday on North Britt Road in the town of Janesville. Damage to a garage door was thought to be an attempted break-in.
THEFT at 7:07 a.m. Monday at the 4400 block of East Highway 11, town of La Prairie. A contractor said someone stole a $1,500 saw from his truck sometime over the weekend.
THEFTS at 5:24 p.m. Monday in the town of Newark. Residents reported several thefts of items from vehicles at nine addresses between the 6000 and 8000 blocks of West. St. Lawrence Avenue.