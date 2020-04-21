Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
TERRANCE Q. SPACE, 41, of Chicago, at 6:25 p.m. Saturday at Highway 14 and County H, town of Center.
NICHOLAS R. MANZ, 32, of 1121 Putnam Ave., Janesville, at 5:41 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Center Avenue, Janesville.
Reported
BURGLARY at 7:14 a.m. Sunday at Denny’s Grape and Grain, 1514 E. Racine St., Janesville. Reported taken was a bottle of Fireball Whiskey valued at $26.99
Charged
JOHN A. GRECO, 41, of 2005 Mole Ave., Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver THC. Greco is accused of possessing four vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana when police made a traffic stop on Milton Avenue in Janesville on March 8. The marijuana had a total package weight of about 19 ounces.
LUCAS A. JACOBSON, 23, of 1408 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, with five counts of forgery. Jacobson is accused of passing fake $100 bills to a man he owned money and to various gas stations in Janesville between March 28 and April 5. The bills had writing on one side described as “Chinese.”