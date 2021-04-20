Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
KAMRON A. MILSAP, 50, of 1241 Garfield Ave., Beloit, at 11:24 p.m. Thursday, April 15, near the Rockport Park entrance on Afton Road in the town of Rock after sheriff's deputies found a man trying to remove a car that had gone off the road. The report lists this as Milsap's second arrest for intoxicated driving.
JESSE A. TENIENTE, 30, of 1101 Winston Drive, Edgerton, at 1:33 a.m. Sunday, April 18, after a rollover crash at 8848 N. Highway 59, Milton. He was arrested later at his residence.