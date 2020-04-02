Rock County
Arrests
JONATHAN JIMENEZ, 24, of 1515 W. Memorial Drive, Janesville, at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday at 300 E. Racine St., Janesville, for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and probation violation. MALIK C. WALKER, 23, of 1422 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, was arrested at the same time and place for possession of THC.
Reported
BURGLARY at 2:04 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Main Street, Janesville. Someone broke into a barn through a window and stole $3,000 in items including collector Barbie dolls, antique slot machines and a weed cutter.