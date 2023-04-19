Public record for April 19, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Apr 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)AUBREY MILLER, 32, of Janesville, retail theft as a party to a crime, April 4, 3800 block of Deerfield Drive, Janesville.EMMETT SMITH, 45, of Janesville, strangulation and suffocation, April 16, 300 block of South Franklin Street, Janesville.JACOB BROWN, 23, of Janesville, false imprisonment, April 16, 3500 block of Midvale Drive, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Rock County Trending Now UAW, Blackhawk Community Credit Union, agree to new labor contract YWCA Stand Against Racism events will go on Janesville Craig High School inducts 3 new Wall of Honor members Benson, Marshick remain Janesville City Council president, vice president Public record for April 18, 2023 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW