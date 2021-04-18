Rock County
Arrests
JOEY E. ALVARES, 21, of 1106 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit, at 12:45 p.m., 4:38 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Friday, April 16, in Janesville, on charges of lewd conduct, child enticement, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana and cocaine. He is suspected in the first incident of exposing himself to an adult near Bond Place and Applewood Lane, in the second with asking a girl at the Creston Park Mall if she wanted to get in the car and smoke with him, and in the third incident, when he was arrested, with acting oddly and asking questions while possessing the drugs at Palmer Park.
A 15-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 6:22 p.m. April 5 at home, referred to juvenile authorities on charges of battery/threat to law enforcement, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.