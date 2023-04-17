Public record for April 17, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Apr 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)JEREMYA KUENNEN, 33, of Beloit, taking and driving a motor vehicle without owner consent, April 12, 3900 block of Deerfield and South Kettering Street, Janesville.ALLEN BOSER, 48, of Whitewater, possession of narcotic drugs, April 10, Indianford Dam, Rock County. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Rock County Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW