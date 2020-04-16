Rock County
Arrest
DEVON J. HARLOW, 33, of 522 Miller Ave., Janesville, at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at home on charges of possession of Schedule I, II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Walworth County
Charged
ISABELLA M. GATCH, 19, of 527 Autumn Drive, No. 207, Delavan, VANESSA C. WELCH, 18, of 121 S. Sixth St., Delavan, and VAJON WINDHAM, 25, of South Beloit, Illinois, with party to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place. City of Delavan police say on April 6, they stopped a car with the three persons inside and found them with 36 grams of marijuana and $2,716. Windham also was charged with party to carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KAHLEIF WHITFIELD, 30, of Chicago, with party to uttering a forgery. Lake Geneva police say on Feb. 3, Whitfield went to Walmart and gave a cashier $400 in counterfeit bills.