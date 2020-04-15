Rock County
Reported
THEFT at 11:03 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Kennedy Road, Janesville. Reported taken was a trailer with hydraulic conduit valued at $9,000.
THEFT at 4:49 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Cedar Point Drive, Janesville. Reported taken was a 2003 blue and black GMC Envoy valued at $3,000.
BURGLARY at 9:13 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Randall Avenue, Janesville. Reported taken was PlayStation 4 valued at $250.
Charged
BENJAMIN S. STOCKWELL, 18, of 8951 N. Rock River Drive, Edgerton, and RUSTY A. KRULL, 23, of 404 N. Main St., Edgerton, both with strong-armed robbery. They are accused of pushing a clerk and stealing cigarettes at the Edgerton Stop-N-Go, 1 S. Main St., on March 26.