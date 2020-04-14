Rock County
Arrest
JOHN RAYMOND MATZKE, 23, of 3805 Bryn Mawr Drive, Janesville, at 1:32 p.m. Saturday at 1524 Canyon Drive, Janesville, on charges of possession of schedule I, II narcotics.
Intoxicated driving arrests
TRENT AUSTIN HOLMES, 18, of 1390 EMH Townline Road, Milton, at 10:57 p.m. Saturday at 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. Also cited for possession of marijuana and possession of tobacco/cigarettes by child.
ZACHARY JACOB MILLS, 29, of 3343 W. Bass Creek Road, Beloit, at 7:34 a.m. Monday at 5 S. Harmony Drive, Janesville.