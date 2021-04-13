Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
DONTE M. DUBOIS, 47, of 2328 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, at 6:23 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at 2321 Woodruff Blvd., Janesville. It was not clear what number offense it was. Janesville police also listed a tentative charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Charged
RON C. HICKS, 21, of 856 E. Dogwood Drive, Beloit, with delivering drugs, possession with intent to deliver other drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of bail jumping. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say they conducted controlled buys of Xanax and MDMA from Hicks in December and February before conducting a search warrant in March and finding cocaine and marijuana.