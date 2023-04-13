All of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)
JEFFREY CAPLES, 35, of Brodhead, attempting to flee or elude an officer, April 4, 1900 block of Mckinley Avenue, Beloit.
BREANNA LEE, 40, of Beloit, armed robbery, April 5, 700 block of West Grand Avenue, Beloit
CAMARON BRANCH, 47, of Danville, Illinois, drive or operate a vehicle without the owner consent, April 5, Interstate 43, Rock County.
CHRISTOPHER HARRELL, 48, of Beloit, three counts of distributing fentanyl; maintaining a drug trafficking place; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession with intent to deliver THC, April 6, 900 block of Summit Avenue, Beloit.
CHAMONE CROSBY, 42, of Beloit, distributing fentanyl; maintaining a drug trafficking place, April 6, 900 block of Summit Avenue, Beloit.
PAUL BOTSFORD, 66, of Milton, OWI fifth or sixth offense, April 6, County Road 59 and Highway 26, Milton.
ISAIAH WASHINGTON, 23, of Beloit, battery by prisoners; substantial battery, April 8, Rock County Jail.
AMANDA SHERMAN, 36, of Beloit, physical abuse of a child, April 8, 1900 block of South Park Avenue, Beloit.
VINCENT POWELL, 65, of Beloit, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, 600 block of Fourth Street, Beloit.
LUIS BOLANOS, 19, of Beloit, battery by prisoners; substantial battery, April 8, Rock County Jail.
