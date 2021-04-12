Rock County
Arrest
JACOB B. SHAWVER, 26, of 523 Lincoln St., Janesville, at 9:59 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at home on charges of physical abuse of a child and probation violation.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JORDAN A. BYRD, 27, of 2237 Burton St., No. 5, Beloit, at 12:01 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at 1717 Milton Ave., Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Janesville police say he was passed out in a drive-thru at Walgreens.
GINA L. TRIPP, 35, of 11 S. Chatham St., Janesville, at 7:27 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at 112 Avon St., Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
Accident
CENTER AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 8:29 p.m. Monday, April 5, when Kent F. Schultz, 79, of 1112 W. Burbank Ave., No. 317, Janesville, tried to turn into a parking lot and was struck by Corey J. Pease, 49, of 2624 King St., Janesville, who was taken to a local hospital with a suspected serious injury. Schultz was cited for failing to yield the right of way to Pease's motorcycle.