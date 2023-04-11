Public record for April 11, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Apr 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)DARRELL HEREFORD, 41, of Janesville, battery with intent to cause harm; OWI (fifth or sixth offense), April 7, 4500 block of East Milwaukee Street, JanesvilleDONNIE POWELL, 50, of Beloit, strangulation and suffocation, April 8, 300 block of West Milwaukee Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Rock County Trending Now Stores along Janesville's 'grocers row' rally for customers Janesville man arrested for fifth OWI after crashing motorcycle After failed referendum, Milton school board weighs budget cuts Public record for April 10, 2023 Public record for April 11, 2023 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW