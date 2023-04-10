Public record for April 10, 2023 GAZETTE STAFF Apr 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)TYLER MILLER, 33, of Janesville, two counts of retail theft, March 30, 2400 block of Humes Road, Janesville.PATRICIA KLINKHAMMER, 65, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, April 1, 1900 Refset Drive, Janesville.TONY SALLEE, 46, of Janesville, strangulation and suffocation, April 2, 400 block of Eisenhower Avenue, Janesville.YAM LIM, 40, Janesville, OWI, April 2, South Willard Avenue and Schaller Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Janesville Crime Criminal Law Police Felony Rock County Trending Now Forward Janesville Awards Public record for April 7, 2023 2 Wisconsin police officers killed in traffic stop shooting Public record for April 10, 2023 Convicted child sex offender placed in Janesville Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW