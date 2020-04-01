Rock County
Arrests
AUSTIN R. SCOVILLE, 24, no fixed address, Evansville, at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson and Union streets, Janesville, on suspicion of one count of strangulation and suffocation.
ANDREA M. RINIKER, 39, of 645 S. Main St., Janesville, at 2:04 p.m. Monday at 616 S. Main St., Janesville, on suspicion of one count of receiving stolen property.
Intoxicated driving arrests
CALVIN T. BEGGS, 19, of 1418 Blaine Ave., Janesville, at 9:48 p.m. Monday at 4131 S. County G, town of La Prairie, after police were called to a report of a traffic crash with possible injuries. A Rock County sheriff’s deputy found Beggs inside a Chevrolet Malibu sedan with “significant damage to all areas of the vehicle.” A nearby farm fence also was damaged.
Charged
CURTIS W. REDMOND, 38, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, with party to burglary, strong-armed robbery and theft, and bail jumping. He is accused of helping several others who broke into a man’s residence on Roosevelt Avenue in Janesville the night of Jan. 17.
ERICA L. WHITE, 32, of 3704 Stuart St., No. 5, Janesville, with fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery. She is accused of cashing two checks belonging to a man she knows for a total of $200 and using the man’s ATM card to withdraw $907, all in February.
DAMIEN C. JUDGE, 24, of 52 S. Main St., No 3S, Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic violence. He is accused of forcing his way into a car driven by a woman as it slowed to turn into a parking lot, putting the car in park and punching her on Sunday in Beloit.
TIMOTHY G. FALCONBURY, 33, of W5756 Ethlyn Drive, Delavan, with escape. He is accused of not returning to the Rock County Jail on Feb. 12 after being released for work in Janesville. An arrest warrant was issued.
CYTISA C. DIXON, 34, of 2033 Sunnyside St., Janesville, with forgery. She is accused of stealing a Janesville woman’s check and cashing it for $250 in February.