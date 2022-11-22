top story Police log for Nov. 22, 2022 By GAZETTE STAFF Nov 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies)BRITTNEY FAIRCHILD, 31, of Walworth, two counts of neglecting a child, Nov. 5, 1500 block of Center Avenue, Janesville.JIMMY HORTON, 57, of Janesville, false imprisonment, Nov. 19, 200 block of South Main Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Felony Janesville Criminal Law Arrest False Imprisonment Brittney Fairchild Jimmy Horton Social_feed Trending Now Police log for Nov. 22, 2022 National study: Rock County welders earn $5,300 more a year than national average Public Record for Nov. 21, 2022 Rock County committee seeks individuals, groups to adopt children for holiday gift-giving Public record for Nov. 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screeentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Police log for Nov. 22, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 21, 2022 Public record for Nov. 18, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Public record for Nov. 15, 2022 Public record for Nov. 14, 2022 Public record For Nov. 11, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022 Public record for Nov. 7, 2022