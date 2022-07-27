Rock County
ANITA A. ALDERMAN, 60, of 1411 E. Road 3, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN K. ANDERSON, 52, of 747 Kellogg Ave., Apt. 7, Janesville, misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JERMHAL J. CAMPBELL, 49, of 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, felony threat to law enforcement offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger first offense, 10 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger first offense and misdemeanor threat to law enforcement offense dismissed but read into court record.
CRAIG D. GRIFFIN, 34, of 226 Beechwood Drive, Janesville, charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
KALUB J. HAYES, 26, of 1108 Blackbridge Road, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL J. HENRY, 36, of 408 Ravine St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail.
BRENT A. HUGHES, 27, of 809 Milton Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
GERALD E. NAJDOWSKI, 50, of 338 Cherry St., Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft of movable property and three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ADAM J. PHILIPPI, 36, of 1021 W. Holmes St., Apt. B, Janesville, six counts misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping, three years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
PATRICK M. POLK, 38, of 613 Center Ave., Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine dismissed but read into court record.
TODD J. QUASS, 59, of 2213 W. Court St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 29 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES E. REED III, 25, of 2613 Sauk Drive, Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation and felony false imprisonment, two years probation Charges of two counts misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
BRUCE W. SOUTHALL, 40, of 521 E. Court St., Unit 3, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
ZACHARY L. TREZEK, 31, of 527 N. Chatham St., Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor bail jumping, 60 days jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but red into court record.
RYAN C. WEAVER, 34, of 200 E. Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, two counts felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and felony operating while intoxicated, six years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony first degree reckless injury, two counts felony reckless driving-cause bodily harm, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, felony injury by use/vehicle-controlled substance and two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER C. WINCHESTER, 34, of 5329 S. Madison St., Afton, felony maintain drug trafficking place and felony possess psilocin with intent, four years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony possess cocaine with intent, felony possess marijuana with intent, felony SH III, IV drug dispens without prescription and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
TODD L. GUTHRIE, 56, of W000 Miramar Drive, East Troy, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Felony operate with restricted controlled substance fourth offense and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ADAM J. HACKLER, 30, of 1130 Barnes St., Delavan, felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, four months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
ROBERT J. HANNA, 35, of 207 S. Third St., Upper, Delavan, misdemeanor battery ad misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
SAUL N. BLANCAS, 52, OF 1004 Center St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor hit and run and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL T. PACZKOWSKI, 33, of w7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Unit 4B, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JESSE A. RENN, 49, of 609 Mary Lane, Apt. 107, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, one year jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
NICHOLAS J. SIPARI, 50, of P.O. Box 86 W989 Camelia Road, Pell Lake, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
THEODORE M. WELCH, 61, of W7772 Wisconsin Parkway, Unit 16B, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
RONALD C. YAKES, 25, of 840 W. Hazel Ridge Road, Unit 1303, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.