Rock County

BRUCE A. CRULL, 62, of 20 Countryside Drive, Unit 2, Evansville, felony operating while intoxicated, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, seven counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor intention. imp. animal shelter-sanitation, 18 months prison, three years extended supervision and two years probation. Charges of felony operate with restricted controlled substance fifth or sixth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, eight counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor intentionally mistreat animals dismissed but read into court record.