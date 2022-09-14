BRUCE A. CRULL, 62, of 20 Countryside Drive, Unit 2, Evansville, felony operating while intoxicated, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, seven counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor intention. imp. animal shelter-sanitation, 18 months prison, three years extended supervision and two years probation. Charges of felony operate with restricted controlled substance fifth or sixth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, eight counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor intentionally mistreat animals dismissed but read into court record.
BERNITA DE LEON, 51, of 3608 Randolph Road, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation.
CARRIE L. KLEMMER, 42, of 614 Skylark Lane, Unit 8, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CLIFFORD C. LEACH, 62, of 16044 W Skinner Road, Brodhead, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
BRITTANY M. MASCARENAS, 32, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CAMERON D. MCCORRISTON, 30, of 710 Campus St., Apt. 11, Milton, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor intentionally point firearm at person, two years probation.
TRESHAWN MCDANEIL, 35, of 590 W. Main St., Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail. Charges of felony armed robbery, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOSEPH L. OLSON, 37, of 514 Prospect Ave., Upper, Janesville, two counts felony burglary-building or dwelling, 18 months prison, 18 months extended supervision and three years probation. Charges of felony burglary-building or dwelling, felony possession of cocaine/coca, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, three counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL T. RIEGERT, 30, of 258 BA Wood Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, nine months jail with Huber.
MARQUAYL W. LARAY SHIELDS, 26, of 552 S. Jackson St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, 45 days jail. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
CALVIN T. WHITE, 34, of 504 Chesnut Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 51 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
DONALD J. WILKINSON, 36, of 3130 Village Court, Unit 7, Janesville, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
RYAN BARRERA, 30, of 820 Parish Court, unit 4B, Delavan, felony first degree child sex assault-sexual contact with person under age of 13, 20 years prison and 20 years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony first degree child sex assault-sexual contact with person under age of 13 dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB H. BIRDSLEY, 29, of 521 High St., Delavan, charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ADAN JIMENEZ-PEREZ, 36, of 1104 Pleasant St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with a minor passenger first offense, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger first offense and misdemeanor operate without valid license dismissed but read into court record.
SAMUEL J. PEREZ MEXICANO, 49, of 924 Eastown Manor, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, one month jail with Huber.
MICHAEL A. QUILES, 37, of 640 Southwind Drive, Unit 202, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
HERMAN E. SMITH, 53, of 103 McDowell St., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two weeks jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of felony intimidate victim/domestic abuse crime dismissed but read into court record.
NATHAN J. WAGNER, 37, of 2742 Frontage Road, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, 220 Jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
