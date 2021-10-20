Rock County courts
EVAN N. BROWN, 25, of 2615 Vail Court #1, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
CODY V. CLARK, 19, of 4510 E. Tomahawk Lane, Janesville, charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JAMIE K. ENNIS, 40, of 403 Stafford Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two weeks jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
EDWARD D. FROELICH, 49, of 1818 Milton Ave. Suite 100, c/o General Mail Janesville Post Office, Janesville, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, nine months jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
JASTEN C. HALVORSEN, 22, of 1715 11th St., Apt. 2, Monroe, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, three years probation. Charges of felony hit and run involving injury, misdemeanor reckless driving-cause bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
KELVIN M. KENNY, 60, of 625 S. Parker Drive, Apt. 3, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated ninth offense, five years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content seventh, eighth or ninth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JACK J. LARSON, 19, of 200 Marlboro Ave., Edgerton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
BRETT A. ROSMAN, 38, of 200 Highway 14, c/o Rock County Jail, Janesville, misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order-injunction, six months jail. Charges of felony battery by prisoners, felony threats to injure/accuse of crime and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB R. VELIZ MUNOZ, 18, of 26 Kerwin Matthew Court #1, Janesville, felony take and drive vehicle without consent, felony vehicle operate flee/elude officer, three counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft of movable property, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
ANTHONY M. FERNANDEZ, 36, of W220 Lake St., Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation, Charge of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
TIMOTHY L. GAINES, 59, of 29 S. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, Felony burglary of building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft of movable property, three years prison, two years extended supervision and six months jail. Charge of felony sex registry violation. Felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
JASMANI B. HERNANDEZ, 22, of W3540 Highway 50, Lot 59, Lake Geneva, charges of misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE W. KLOCK, 36, of W1282 Post Road, P.O. Box 32, Pell Lake, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL J. POZNANSKI, 24, of N8474 Townline Road, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
GILBERTO TAPIA VAZQUEZ, 22, of N3485 County H, #13, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read in court record.
WILLIAM B. TRENT, 42, of 174 W. Main St. 204, Whitewater, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, four months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.