Rock County
PATRICK D. BUTLER, 34, of 624 Prairie Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber. Charge of felony attempt battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer dismissed but read into court record.
ANNDREW L. COLLAMORE, 20, of 227 Valley Drive, Janesville, charges of two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take dismissed but read into court record.
WHITNEY M. DANIELS, 38, of 4318 W. County A, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation.
TRACI D. GIBBS, 49, of 517 S. Jackson St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, one month jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
STEVEN M. HORAN, 33, of 526 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville, felony second degree reckless homicide, 15 years prison and 10 years extended supervision.
STEVEN C. JONES, 46, of 411 s. Harmony Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 19 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
JAMIE P. MATHER, 47, of 1629 Green Forest Run, Unit 211, Janesville, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana and felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charges of felony possess amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, two counts misdemeanor theft of movable property and four counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CAMRON Z. MCGOVERN, 22, of 1919 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM J. MILLIS, 33, of 7240 E. Ryan Road, Milton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM A. NEUMUELLER, 48, of 458 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
SAVANNAH R. PRESCOTT, 20, of 1446 Starling Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
ELISEO A. RAMIREZ, 35, of 103 S. Academy St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, one month jail with Huber.
JORDAN M. RIGGS, 31, of 525 N. Walbut St., Janesville, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, five months jail with Huber. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
SEAN R. SCHOLL, 36, of 741 Myrtle Way, Apt. 313, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
RAFEAL S. SHAW, 35, of 830 Harding St., Apt. 202, Janesville, misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
CAMDON R. STEWART, 45, of 1717 Center Ave., Janesville, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE T. STROMBECK, 38, of 8915 N. Rockford Ave., Milton, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor battery, one month jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JEFFREY L. THORSON, 47, of 7325 S. Highway 140, Clinton, misdemeanor cause injury/operate while under the influence, one week jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of felony hit and run-involve injury dismissed but read into court record.
DJ R. WEBERG, 26, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
STEVEN T. COTE, 36, of N7455 Bay Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three months jail with Huber and one year probation.
AMBER N. JOHNSTON, 28, of 1105 N. Church St. 102, Elkhorn, felony possession of narcotic drugs, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
PEDRO L. MENDOZA, 23, OF w1416 Eastwood Road, Genoa City, charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
VALENTINO B. MENDOZA, 23, of N7375 Mariner Hills Lane, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, 15 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor carry concealed weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
STEPHANIE A. SEIDL, 59, of 129 S. Fifth St., Unit B, Delavan, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor hit and run, one year jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLES W. STEFFEN, 40, of N1105 County U, Genoa City, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two months jail and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MATTHEW S. VOIGHT, 40, of 533 Spring St., Lake Geneva, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order-temporary retraining order and two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, three years probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana, seven counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order-injunction, misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order-injunction, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.