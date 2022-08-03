JEFFREY A. EMARD, 41, of 3242 Briar Crest Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
STEVEN FAUST, 56, of 803 E. Memorial Drive Lower, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB T. NADLER, 32, of 146 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
GINA M. WHITE, 38, of 815 Harding St., Janesville, four counts felony forgery-uttering and three counts felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money, six years probation. Charges of five counts felony forgery-uttering and three counts felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money dismissed but read into court record.
ROBERT A. ZAHN, 42, of 1411 N. Claremont Drive, Janesville, felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony resist officer-substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and 11 counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
RYAN M. POST, 24, of 291 N. Fraternity Lane, Apt. 315, Whitewater, three counts misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault, six months jail with Huber and three years probation.
NICHOLAS S. VEES, 32, of 473 E. Geneva St., Unit 72, Elkhorn, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, one week jail with Huber.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.