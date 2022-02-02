Rock County
GREGORY X. ASHFORD, 30, of 1515 Mole Ave., Janesville, felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm, three years probation. Charges of felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.
WARREN J. BUCHANAN, 23, OF 633 Kellogg Ave., Apt. 7, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES D. CONNELLY, 28, of 235 N. Palm St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, four days jail.
NICHOLES E. GONZALEZ, 23, of 1445 Canyon Drive, Apt. 4, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
GUNNER D. HAMMETT, 29, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, felony threat to law enforcement office and misdemeanor resisting an officer, one year jail with Huber. Charges of felony threat to law enforcement officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER A. HAYES SR., 54, of 2019 N. Wright Road, Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, one year jail.
KARI J. KEENA, 38, of 5529 W. Stone Farm Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
VINCENT J. LABARBERA FLORES JR., 20, of 1213 Mole Ave., Janesville, felony escape-criminal arrest, 18 months prison and 18 months extended supervision.
MICHAEL A. OLSON, 22, OF 724 Harding St., Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, nine months jail with Huber and one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
KATHLEEN L. SCHULTZ, 57, of 428 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, misdemeanor hit and run, one year probation.
DARIUS J. WARD, 23, of 1040 Park Ridge Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
ARIKA N. BUBLAVY, 39, of N2020 County H #420, Lake Geneva, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor battery, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
PETER J. DREKSLER, 43, of 943 N. Carter St., Genoa City, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
MELISSA A. EASTMAN, 42, of 134 Sharon St., Apt. 7, Darien, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and felony bail jumping, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
FRANK G. FARELLA III, 26, of 3158 Lockwood Blvd., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
ERNESTO T. HEPKER, 35, of 307 S. Church St. C, Elkhorn, two counts misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RYAN P. MCKEVITT, 38, of 542 S. Franklin St., Whitewater, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
DOUGLAS S. MOSS, 49, of 4233 N. Scharine Road, Whitewater, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one month jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES G. PAGE, 30, of 323 S. Whiton St., Whitewater, two counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, five days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
JASON D. WEST, 34, of 1008 E. Racine St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor carry concealed weapon, one month jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.