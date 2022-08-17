TESSA J. ANDERSON, 31, of 2656 S. State Road 213, Orfordville, three counts misdemeanor theft of movable property, one year probation. Charges of seven counts misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SCOTT R. BURDICK, 40, of 1912 Cedar Pointe Drive, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
JUWAUN A. CARTER, 20, of 220 Linn St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of felony false imprisonment dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL A. CONSIDINE, 31, of 11522 W. Spring Valley, Janesville, felony receiving stolen property and felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charges of felony burglary of building or dwelling, felony criminal damage to property, felony drive or operate vehicle without consent and misdemeanor take/drive vehicle without consent-abandon vehicle dismissed but read into court record.
ARIEL L. F. FINSTER, 31, of 01 S. Lexington Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia and four counts misdemeanor retail theft, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor hit and run, misdemeanor retail theft and 10 counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
EMILY A. REVEL, 25, of 3405 County O South, Delavan, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, misdemeanor credit card-theft by acquisition and misdemeanor bail jumping, six months jail and three years probation. Charge of felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.
MILIBER R. ARROYO, 32, of 225 Milton Ave., Unit 1G, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated third offense with minor passenger, 21 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
JERMONE D. STEWART, 38, of 1618 Wolcott St., Janesville, two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, one year prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of three counts felony maintain drug trafficking place and felony manufacture/deliver schedule I, II narcotics dismissed but read into court record.
HENRY L. TYLER, 66, of 534 Milton Ave., Janesville, felony first degree reckless injury, one year jail with Huber and 10 years probation.
TINA A. M. VOGEL, 20, of 545 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense with minor passenger, five months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
MAYRA B. RODRIGUEZ, 39, of 605 Kellogg Ave., Unit 1, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated first offense with minor passenger, two months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL P. WELCH, 55, of 406 Betzer Road, Unit 1, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.