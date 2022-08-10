JEFFERY A. BAKER, 65, of 220 S. Jackson St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, nine months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
RACHAEL Y. JACOBSON, 28, of 557 N. Chatham St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, one year probation. Charges of two counts felony neglecting a child and misdemeanor neglecting an officer dismissed but read into court record.
PHILIP T. LUEBKE III, 36, of 3106 Village Court, Unit 8, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation. Charges of felony vehicles operator flee/elude officer and felony second degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed.
JUSTIN M. NEWCOMB, 29, of 14243 W. Carroll Road, Brodhead, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JOHNNY L. ROEHL, 41, of 209 Dunn St., Milton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 days jail.
JESSE J. SEALES, 38, of 1015 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, two counts felony possess amphetamine with intent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor cause injury/operate while under the influence, five years prison, five years extended supervision and one month jail. Charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of narcotic drugs, four counts felony bail jumping, three counts misdemeanor possession of marijuana, three counts misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor resisting an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MARIO T. TUCKER, 36, of Janesville, felony second degree intentional homicide, 30 years prison and 20 years extended supervision.
Walworth County
TYLER KINNEY, 19, of 944 Grant St., Lake Geneva, felony strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 30 months prison, three years extended supervision and one year probation.
MICHEAL J. LISK, 27, of 250 S. Edwards Blvd., Apt. 151, Lake Geneva, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two years probation.
