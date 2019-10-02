Rock County courts

ROBERT C. BAKER, 31, of 1943 S. Crosby Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

LILIANA G. CARIOSCIA, 19, of 303 Fox Lane, Walworth, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of felony misappropriate ID info dismissed but read into court record.

CLAIRE L. DORSEY, 25, of 1825 S. Crosby St., Janesville, felony possession of cocaine with intent and felony maintain drug trafficking place, 90 days jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charges of felony possession with intent/deliver narcotics, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor neglecting a child dismissed but read into court record.

TEONTRA O. FARR, 29, of 402 ½ S. Locust St., Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver heroin and felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, five years’ probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver heroin and felony manufacture/deliver cocaine dismissed but read into court record.

CAMERON M. HESS, 29, of 1426 S. Walnut St., misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 60 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

AGUSTIN HUERTA, 23, of 220 Madison St., Walworth, felony robbery with threat of force and misdemeanor theft of movable property, four years prison, four years extended supervision and seven months jail with Huber.

LAUREN D. JESKE, 18, of 15019 W. Ahara Road #9, Evansville, felony possession with intent/deliver non-narcotics, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charge of felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

STANLEY D. KANAROWSKI, 38, of 1604 N. Wright Road, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, two years prison, three years extended supervision, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth offense, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.

JOSHUA L. MILLER, 28, of 317 E. Court St., Janesville, two counts felony capture an image of nudity, three years prison and four years extended supervision.

CATYANA J. PROCHAZKA, 20, OF 1820 Bond Place, Janesville, felony possession of marijuana, one year jail with Huber.

KENYON J. ROSS, 38, of 2700 W. Wall St. #211, Janesville, felony possession of marijuana with intent and felony possession of marijuana, two years prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony maintain drug trafficking place and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

SHAWN M. RUSTON, 47, of 534 S. Franklin St., Janesville, felony escape criminal arrest, two years prison and three years extended supervision.

JOEL D. SCHMELZER, 48, of 105 Countryside Drive, Evansville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth of sixth offense and felony bail-jumping, three years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense and four counts felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

DUSTIN T. THIES, 34, of 1414 Purvis Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed.

RENO D. THOM, 22, of 2611 Harvard Drive Apt. 12, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 30 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

JERRY L. VAN CANNON, 53, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed.

DARREN L. WINGER, 53, of 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, felony theft of business setting, 18 months prison and three years extended supervision.

BENJAMIN WISZ, 39, of 11306 N. Traynor Court, Milton, misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

NATHANIEL L. BAILEY, 35, of 29 S. Wisconsin St. Apt. 22, Elkhorn, charges of felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

MODESTO J. ESPARZA, 42, of 842 Carter St., Genoa city, charges of felony possession of amphetamine with intent, felony deliver illegal articles to inmate, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor criminal damage to property dismissed but read into court record.

JOSEPH D. FARMER, 24, of N3175 Evergreen Road, Lake Geneva, charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

AUSTIN R. GRUNEWALD, 20, of 2054 Division St., East Troy, felony bail-jumping, three years’ probation. Charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

GARY J. ISAACS, 33, of 417 Spring St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, one year probation.

ROBERT R. TRAAYVANGER, 46, of 909 Gorman St. #6, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber.

ALEKSANDER W. PIERCE, 32, of 416 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, felony operating while intoxicated third offense with minor passenger, 30 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense with minor passenger dismissed but read into court record.

MICHAEL W. PORTER, 42, of W3599 County Road Es., Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

JACOB A. SILVERMAN, 35, of 1327 W. Main St. #1, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.