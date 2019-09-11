Rock County courts

JOSHUA R. BAUMEISTER, 30, of 1316 Ravine St. Upper, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, nine months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

NICHOLAS A. FITZGERALD, 35, of 6324 E. Avalon Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 14 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

SIVEN A. FURSETH, 26, of 4848 Oakwood Park Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

HUNTER A. JASS, 19, of 6219 S. highway 41, Lot 224, Janesville, felony endanger safety/reckless use of firearm, two years prison and two years extended supervision.

JAMAR L. JOHNSON, 29, of 1408 ½ W. Court St., Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, nine months jail. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation and felony false imprisonment dismissed but read into court record.

CELESTE A. MACIEL, 31, of 613 Rockport Road, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail-jumping, two years’ probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed. Charge of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer dismissed but read into court record.

MARISSA L. MAY, 27, of 838 Sussex Drive, Janesville, felony possession of marijuana, two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 11 months jail with Huber.

NOAH M. MCCUMBER, 20, of 209 N. Pearl St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling and four counts felony bail-jumping, nine months jail and five years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

WHITNEY C. PINNEY, 30, of 915 Caroline St., Janesville, misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor possession of cocaine, two years’ probation.

TEJAH T. ROSS, 26, of 733 E. Centerway Street #4, Janesville, felony misappropriate ID info, two counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor hit and run attended vehicle, 120 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor carry concealed weapon dismissed but read into court record.

DEVAN C. TENIENTE, 23, of 1061 Hain Road, Edgerton, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and felony possession of narcotic drugs, one year jail.

KYLE H. THACKER, 29, of N3413 Walnut Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, 30 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

TIMOTHY L. TROON JR., 31, of 1101 N. Pass St., Edgerton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation.

MARK J. WORTHING, 42, of 1200 Fieldcrest Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years’ probation.

Walworth County courts

JOHN J. BAIN, 28, of 410 N. Terrace St. #8, Delavan, felony misappropriate ID info, three years’ probation.

CODY A. BAUER, 25, of 6109 Lyons St., Lyons, felony injury by intoxicated use/vehicle, one year jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charges of felony hit and run-involving great bodily harm, felony injury/use of vehicle with prohibited blood alcohol content and minor passenger, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

RUSSELL D. BRUNKE, 44, of 508 Mesita Road, Fontana, felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

TANNYA S. COUKART, 39, of 625 Wells St. #17, Lake Geneva, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and felony bail-jumping, 60 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation.

RYAN M. EDENS, 26, of 904 Michael Court, Elkhorn, felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 135 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

MAXIMILLIAN D. JOHNSON, 21, of W7643 Hackett Road, Whitewater, charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

MARK D. MADSEN, 38, of 402 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn, four counts felony capture an intimate representation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, 18 months prison, two years extended supervision and nine months jail. Charges of eight counts felony capture an intimate representation, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

KELBY A. SPANN, 21, of 123 S. Cottage St. A, Whitewater, felony manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor possession of cocaine, 90 days jail with three years’ probation. Charges of three counts felony manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, felony manufacture/deliver schedule I and II narcotics, misdemeanor possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

JOSE M. URIOSTEGUI, 43, of 41 West St., Apt. 112, Elkhorn, misdemeanor hit and run, 90 days jail and one year probation.