Rock County courts

BENJAMIN G. ALEX, 22, of 16508 W. Avon North Townline Road, Brodhead, misdemeanor battery and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.

JOSHUA R. BERTRAND, 32, of 4438 Chadwick Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated with minor passenger third offense, nine months jail. Charges of felony operate with restricted controlled substance with minor passenger third offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

KYLE S. BICKFORD, 24, of 6219 Highway 51 #169, Janesville, misdemeanor credit card fraudulent use, 60 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

NICHOLAS L. DANIELS, 38, of 744 Prairie Ave., Lower, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, one year jail with Huber and five years’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense and felony bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

TAYLOR J. DOMINY, 24, of 2542 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

THOMAS M. ECHOLS, 38, of 3101 Village Court Apt. 4, Janesville, felony bail-jumping, one year probation. Charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

KENNARD A. ELLIS, 74, of 1513 N. Claremont, Janesville, two counts felony second degree sexual assault of child, nine years prison and ten years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony cause child to view sex activity and four counts felony second degree sexual assault of child dismissed but read into court record.

SPENCER D. EMERSON, 39, of 3704 Stuart St. Apt. 8, Janesville, felony battery by prisoners, 18 months prison and two years extended supervision.

MARTIN C. HULL, 58, of 14301 W. Golf Air Drive, Evansville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and 36 months’ probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

MAKENZEE L. JACOBSON, 21, of 2423 S. River Road, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

JARED D. JOHNSON, 28, of 2865 Holiday Drive, Janesville, five counts felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years prison, three years extended supervision six months jail and three years’ probation. Charge of two counts felony interfere with child custody-other parent dismissed. Charges of 17 counts felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor intimidate witness dismissed but read into court record.

MATTHEW S. MARTIN, 31, of 242 Ba Wood Lane, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor fourth degree sexual assault and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 90 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

JOSEPH D. RUDNITZKI, 49, of 418 Court St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and felony bail-jumping, one year jail with Huber and three years’ probation.

ADAM A. SANCHEZ, 36, of 629 S. Main St., Janesville, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, two years and six months’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

LONNIE B. STOKER III, 26, of 601 S. Randall Ave. Apt. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

TYLER J. WAKELEY, 29, of 3215 Randolph Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed.

Walworth County courts

GENEVIEVE L. CHILVERS, 54, of 2935 W. Avalon Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CAITLYN J. ELLISON, 23, of 2942 Sun Meadow Court, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CURTIS L. HOWARD, 41, of 527 Rogers St., Milton, felony possession of marijuana, 180 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

CHARLES F. LILES, 37, of 199 S. Lewis St. 4, Elkhorn, felony possess firearm and felony possession of marijuana, one year jail with Huber and four years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

BRADY MILES, 41, of 2867 Edwards St. Apt. 2, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 180 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

SHANE T. PETERSON, 19, of 336 N. Freemont St., Whitewater, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, nine months jail with Huber and two years’ probation.

MATTHEW R. PORTER, 31, of W1769 St. Peters Road, East Troy, two counts felony forgery-uttering, 60 days jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of four counts felony forgery-uttering dismissed but read into court record.

MAGUIRE J. PRYOR, 22, of 1718 Wesley Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor hit and run, five days jail with Huber.

ZACHERY R.M. SIEMERS, 24, of 549 Summers Drive, Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

JEFF M. STASIAK, 39, of W3219 S. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva, felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm, three years’ probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.