Rock County courts

MATTHEW A. BURR, 34, of 225 Milton Ave. Apt. 2F, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

SPENCER D. EMERSON, 39, of 120 Linn St. Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year prison, one year extended supervision and 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling dismissed but read into court record.

DALE R. FERGUSON, 60, of N822 Bingham Road, Edgerton, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.

REY D. HERNANDEZ-MARTINEZ, 19, of 1131 Winston Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense dismissed.

MARK A. HOLBEK, 32, of 1325 Laramie Lane #7, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 days jail with Huber.

JARED D. JOHNSON, 28, of 2865 Holiday Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property, 90 days jail.

CHARLES E. LEE, 50, of 203 W. Sunny Lane Road, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

AARON P. LINNEMAN, 48, of 712 Church St., Janesville, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense, 10 days hail with Huber.

STEVEN J. LYGHT, 21, of 321 E. Racine St., Janesville, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

JONATHAN E. MORGAN, 34, of 1104 N. Main St. Room 113, Edgerton, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 10 days jail.

KAREN A. MORRIS, 55, of 1638 Green Valley Drive, Apt. 5, Janesville, charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.

JAMESON W. PAJERSKI, 47, of 3507 Dartmouth Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 18 months’ probation.

MELISSA M. SCHMIDT, 39, of 1704 Green Valley Drive, Apt. 4, Janesville, felony misappropriate ID info and two counts misdemeanor obstructing an officer, three years prison, three years extended supervision, six months jail and three years’ probation. Charge of felony financial transfer cared-fraud dismissed but read into court record.

DAVID TOLES, 54, of 103 S. Locust St., Janesville, felony possess firearm-convicted of a felony, three years’ probation. Charge of felony first degree recklessly endangering safety dismissed but read into court record.

JARRET S. UNCAPHER, 24, of 3129 E. Rotamer Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

Walworth County courts

ANDREW J. DUDEK, 18, of 167 Fontana Ave., Fontana, misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling and two counts misdemeanor bail-jumping, four months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

ELISA M. GUTIERREZ MENDIOLA, 43, of 314 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and four counts misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CLAY J. JAMES, 28, of 529 Beloit St. 1, Delavan, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, four years prison and six years extended supervision. Charge of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine dismissed but read into court record.

DAWN M. MALONE, 41, of 141 Marino Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days jail and one year probation.

CHANDRA M. MILLER, 44, of 110 S. Locust, Janesville, felony misappropriate ID info and felony bail-jumping, 120 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of felony bail-jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

JORGE OCAMPO, 25, of 538 Sugar Creek Road Apt. 3, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.

BRENNA L. ROESLER, 22, of W2793 County D, Elkhorn, two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, 60 days jail and two years’ probation. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed.

JOSEPH S. SAMONIG, 42, of W833 Pell Lake, Genoa City, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, 10 months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

ZACKARY D. SWENNEY SMITH, 24, of 226 Thistle Down Lane, Walworth, felony manufacture/deliver LSD, 10 days jail with Huber and three years’ probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver LSD dismissed but read into court record.

BILLY YANT, 52, of W944 Geranuum Road, Genoa City, felony first degree child sex assault-sexual contact with person under age of 13, six years prison and six years extended supervision. Charge of felony incest with child dismissed but read into court record.