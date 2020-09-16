Rock County courts
CHRISTOPHER C. BELL, 28, of 2020 Cedar Pointe Drive, Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping, three years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony manufacture/deliver heroin, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
GARY W. FEHR, 56, of 2 Flamingo Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
TREVOR M. HARMEL, 28, of 1053 Nelson Ave., Milton, felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor and felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor resisting an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
MARK A. MATTESON, 54, of 114 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated seventh offense and felony operate with restricted controlled substance eighth offense, five years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of felony operate with restricted controlled substance, felony operating while intoxicated eighth offense, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop dismissed but read into court record.
ARTHUR L. SCOTT, 31, of 625 Center Ave., Janesville, felony third degree sexual assault, three years prison and five years extended supervision.
SARA K. TOMASZEWSKI, 41, of 932 Glen St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
NICOLE M. BRUESEWITZ, 44, of 270 Country Club Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and one year probation.
RANDALL S. KLEICH, 22, of 2901 Mabie St., Delavan, felony possession of marijuana with intent, five days jail. Charges of misdemeanor possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
JESUS MARTINEZ CORDOBA, 28, of 157 W. School St., Sharon, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 90 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.