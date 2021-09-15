Rock County
JEREMI L. ALEXANDER, 49, 806 N. Washington St., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense and felony bail jumping, two years prison, three years extended supervision, one year jail with Huber and five years probation. Charge of felony third degree sexual assault dismissed and charges of felony strangulation and suffocation, felony false imprisonment, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, three counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ANTHONY MARTINEZ CARDONA, 38, of P.O. Box 52, Footville, felony strangulation and suffocation and felony exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child, one year jail with Huber and four years probation. Charges of felony child abuse-intentionally cause harm, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
RONALD E. BOY JR., 48, of 702 Logan St. Lower, Janesville, misdemeanor battery, one year probation.
DEVIN M. EDWARDS, 19, of 22 E. Ash Lane, Milton, felony rake and drive vehicle without consent, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor theft of movable property dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL C. HAKALA, 60, of 4637 E. Oakview Drive, Milton, five counts felony issue of worthless checks, felony theft-business setting and felony bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and seven years probation.
WILLIE L. MAYS, 62, of 1125 E. Racine St., Janesville, charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
DALTON J. PETITT, 22, of 640 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor retail theft, three years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JUSTIN M. PHILLIPS, 37, of 507 S. Washington St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated dismissed but read into court record.
WHITNEY C. PINNEY, 32, of 717 Roosevelt Ave., Janesville, felony escape-criminal arrest, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
ANDRE J. RAINEY, 33, of 3607 Parkview Drive, Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, three years prison and four years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine dismissed but read into court record.
JOSE A. RODRIGUEZ JR., 29, of 424 S. Pearl St., Janesville, felony false imprisonment, felon battery, felony disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping, three years probation. Charges of felony strangulation suffocation, felony false imprisonment, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MANDA J. SKOIEN, 43, of 2332 Garden Drive, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense and felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JEBB B. SPARKS, 27, of 3907 Milton Ave., Janesville, felony battery by prisoners, 14 months prison and three years extended supervision.
MATHEW D. WEBB, 20, of 6902, E. Ryan Road, Milton, felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, 18 months prison and two years extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
KAITLYN J. CAMERON, 20, of 199 Walworth St. #106, Sharon, charges of felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; misdemeanor disorderly conduct; misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order and three courts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SHAWN C. GAYHART, 49, of 465 E. Geneva St. #3, Elkhorn, charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
RAFAEL GOMEZ, 39, of 540 Cook St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN B. GRASHEL, 31, of 621 N. Lincoln St. 6, Elkhorn, felony first degree child sex assault-sexual contact with person under age of 13 and felony incest with child, 13 years prison and 15 years extended supervision.
AARON L. JENSEN, 33, of 580 W. Caine St., Apt. 1, Whitewater, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 21 months jail with Huber and six years probation.
DOUGLAS A. MARTIN, 30, of 740 E. Geneva St. #6, Delavan, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber.
JACOB A. RAGLIN, 35, of 25 First St., Darien, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber.
JACOB J. STILWELL, 33, of 10303 N. Clear Lake Road, Milton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, four months jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SHARI M. WEGERT, 32, of 1704 N. Wright Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 54 days jail.
PATRICK J. WEINGANDT, 25, OF 473 e. Geneva St. Lot 70, Elkhorn, charge of felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.