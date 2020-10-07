Rock County courts
BENJAMIN G. ALEX, 23, of 16508 W. Avon N. Townline Road, Brodhead, misdemeanor possess/illegally obtained prescription, 60 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor receiving or concealing stolen property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CHARLES N. BERNARD JR., 32, of 2418 Quail Ridge Drive, Janesville, two counts felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of two counts felony strangulation and suffocation, felony false imprisonment, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
PATRICK F. BROWN, 66, of 321 Plumb St., Milton, misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of two counts misdemeanor contact after domestic abuse arrest dismissed but read into court record.
BRYAN A. CHESMORE, 32, of 6219 S. Highway 51 Lot 146, Janesville, misdemeanor operate firearm while intoxicated, one year probation.
ALICIA A. FISHLOCK, 34, of 6219 S. Highway 51 #1033, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with minor passenger second offense, four months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content with minor passenger second offense and misdemeanor resisting an officer dismissed but read into court record.
LUCAS L. GREEN, 31, of 207 Ravine St., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, two years probation.
ANNA M. HAMMER, 33, of 805 E. Fulton, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two weeks jail and two years probation.
DEBRA J. HUOLIHAN, 70, of 1515 W. State St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated causing injury second offense, one year jail with Huber and 30 months probation. Charges of felony prohibited blood alcohol content causing injury second offense, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB J. JOHNSON, 29, of 315 W. Fulton, Edgerton, felony drive or operate vehicle without consent, misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JAMES L. McCAULEY, 26, of 16 Blanchard St., Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 25 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
KYLE C. OLSON, 28, of 105 Garfield St., Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail.
BRANDEN D. PETERS, 27, of N6787 University Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance, 30 days jail with Huber.
CRAIG M. RENSBERRY, 31, of 3855 S. Montana Trail, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor bail jumping, 30 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
ERIC J. GERHARD SERFORT, 34, of 1312 Savannah Woods Drive, Edgerton, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, six months jail and three years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
STACEY L. WILLIAMS, 52, of 921 Prairie Ave., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, one year jail with Huber and four years probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth of sixth offense dismissed but read into court record.
QUINCE D. WRIGHT, 55, of 3205 Vold Court Apt. 8, Janesville, felony third degree sexual assault, one year jail and five years probation.
Walworth County courts
JEROHAM J. DURAN, 24, of W4647 Ridgeview Road, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, two months jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense dismissed but read into court record.
EILEEN M. FLEER, 53, of W6975 Savannah Lane, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
BARBARA J. MARTIS, 74, of N3122 Canary Road, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, three months jail with Huber.
THOMAS G. REED, 50, of 126 S. Walworth St., Darien, two counts misdemeanor operating without valid license and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, 20 days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CONOR C. SCHULTZ, 24, of 614 Haskins St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor possession of hazardous substance with intent to abuse hazardous substance and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, seven months jail with Huber and one year probation.