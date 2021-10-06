Rock County courts
LUKE L. ADDIE, 38, of 2708 Omaha Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, two weeks jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER L. BROWN, 37, of 302 N. Academy St., Apt. 3, Janesville, felony possess cocaine with intent, felony possess narcotics with intent/deliver, four years of prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony possess narcotics with intent/deliver, felony possess marijuana with intent, felony maintain drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor, neglecting a child and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
RHASAAN L. CUNNINGHAM, 23, of 647 Kellogg Ave. #2, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, 45 days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
TODD A. DANTONI, 58, of 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, 21 months prison and two years extended supervision. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and felony maintain drug trafficking place dismissed but read into court record.
JASON J. DEEGAN, 42, of 421 Lyndhurst Drive, Janesville, misdemeanor entry into locked coin box and two counts misdemeanor criminal damage to property, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor attempt theft-movable property dismissed but read into court record.
ERIN E. GILLENWATER, 38, of 107 S. Main St., Upper, Janesville, felony theft of movable property and felony bail jumping, six months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JORDYN L. OTTO, 24, of 428 E. Centerway, Janesville, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, one month jail.
DEVONTE V. PROEUNG, 22, of 413 Center Ave., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor criminal trespass to dwelling, one year jail and four years probation. Charge of felony possession of marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
RILEY C. RANSOM, 28, of 6203 N. Eagle Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
SHAYLYNN S. RUDOLPH, 29, of 2402 Hawaii Drive, Janesville, felony misappropriate ID info-avoid penalty, felony retail theft and three counts misdemeanor retail theft, two years prison, two years extended supervision and nine months jail.
CHRISTOPHER C. WINCHESTER, 33, of 5329 Madison St., Afton, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and felony maintain drug trafficking, one years jail and three years probation. Charges of felony manufacture/deliver cocaine and felony maintain drug trafficking dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
MARGARET E. BECK, 43, of 1724 Sun Crest Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTOPHER M. DRESSLER, 48, of 517 Main St., Genoa City, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
MARCOS GARCIA JR., 30, of 349 Greendale Ave., Janesville, felony attempt first-degree intentional homicide, 25 years prison and 20 years extended supervision. Charges of felony first degree reckless injury and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JESSE L. MAHLUM, 39, of 600 W. Walworth St. #5, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, two months jail with Huber.
DINO Q. NERO, 24, of 146 N. George St., Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while revoked, five days jail with Huber. Charges of misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
LAMPHANH PHIMMASORN, 35, OF 413 Center Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited while intoxicated second offense dismissed but read into court record.
TIELER M. QUINN, 23, of 1340 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, felony stalking and felony misappropriate ID info, three months jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor computer message-threaten/injury or harm, misdemeanor receiving or concerning stolen property and misdemeanor violate/harassment restraining order-temporary restraining order dismissed but read into court record.
GARRETT R. SCHEER, 36, of N2455 E. Geneva St., Williams Bay, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts misdemeanor bail jumping, two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
GARY A. SEIDELL, 38, of W8262 State Road 67, Sharon, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, one year jail with Huber and three years probation.
DANA L. WHEELER, 38, of 210 Butternut Drive, Delavan, felony retail theft, two years probation. Charges of two counts misdemeanor retail theft dismissed but read into court record.