Rock County
DANIEL F. BANDA, 42, of 1925 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
BRIAN D. BURKHEIMER, 65, of 1417 Court St., Janesville, charges of felony possession of cocaine/coca, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
LARRY N. CORNELLIER, 59, of 705 Shu-Lar Lane, Clinton, misdemeanor possession of cocaine/coca and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of felony possession of narcotic drugs dismissed but read into court record.
CASETIN J. FILLBACH, 27, of 13405 W. State Road 81, Brodhead, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
DALTON T. HOLLIBUSH, 31, of 830 Harding St., Janesville, felony sex offender-fail/update information, 18 months prison and 18 months extended supervision. Charge of misdemeanor knowingly violate domestic abuse order-injunction dismissed but read into court record.
JEREMIAH J. JENSEN, 40, of 1816 S. Walnut St., Janesville, two counts felony obstruct officer-substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury and felony bail jumping, one year prison, three years extended supervision and three years probation. Charges of felony falsely present noncontrolled substance and two counts misdemeanor manufacture falsely present nondrug as drug dismissed but read into court record.
JASON A. KAPLAN, 21, of 3647 E. County M, Milton, four counts felony bail jumping, two years probation. Charges of two counts felony bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL G. LINK, 45, of 409 Madison St., Janesville, misdemeanor carrying a concealed knife, six months jail. Charges of felony intimidate victim/threaten force, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
NOAH M. MCCUMBER, 23, of 645 S. Main St., Janesville, felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, three years probation. Charges of felony second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
WILLIAM R. MCKINNEY, 52, of 2837 Liberty Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor retail theft-intentionally take, two years probation. Charges of misdemeanor theft of movable property and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JOHNEY L. MCWILLIAMS, 57, of 324 N. Chatham St., Janesville, felony escape-criminal arrest, one month jail with Huber.
EDDIE L. MOFFETT, 39, of 2323 Harvard Drive, Apt. 33, Janesville, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, six months jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
MATTHEW G. O’DIERNO, 46, of 1913 Ontario Drive, Janesville, felony strangulation and suffocation, felony false imprisonment and three counts felony bail jumping, one year jail and four years probation. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, 12 counts felony bail jumping, three counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor obstructing an officer dismissed but read into court record.
MATTHEW A. POLLOCK, 39, of 344 Milton Ave., Janesville, felony capture an intimate representation, three years probation. Charge of misdemeanor sexual intercourse with child 16 or older, actor 19 or older dismissed but read into court record.
HARLEY R. SIMON, 31, of N1032 Glen Oaks Road, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, one month jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ASHLEY L. VANCE JENKINS, 34, of 1717 Center Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor battery dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County
TIMOTHY J. BOSWELL, 27, of 2095 Lilly St., Unit 4, East Troy, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
JACOB E. CARUSO, 48, of 1608 Beckman Drive, Delavan, felony disorderly conduct, two years probation.
JOSEPH A. DE LA PENA, 31, of W822 Eau Claire Road, Genoa city, misdemeanor knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, one year prison, one year extended supervision and one year probation.
MARTHA C. DICKMEYER, 36, of 277 E. Esterly Ave., Whitewater, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and two counts misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
ANGEL GOMEZ, 23, of 608 Holland Ave., Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 220 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
MARIAH D. HENNIG, 27, of 903 S. Eastown Manor, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, two years probation.
KERRY C. JENKINS, 70, of W3334 Highway 11, Elkhorn, two counts felony first degree child sex assault-sexual contact with person under age of 13 and felony incest with child, 13 years prison and 13 years extended supervision.
KENT J. JONES-ANDERSON, 28, of N6927 Oak Lane, Elkhorn, three counts felony possession of child pornography, four years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of seven counts felony possession of child pornography dismissed but read into court record.
NICHOLAS H. LOPEZ, 24, of N1165 Hemlock Road Lower, Genoa City, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber and two years probation.
ASHLEY C. MAYS, 37, of 7182 Highway 36, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, five days jail. Charges of misdemeanor operate with restricted controlled substance second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
CHRISTINE M. REINS, 38, of 178 S. Lewis St. 4, Elkhorn, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, three years probation. Charge of felony battery by prisoners dismissed but read into court record.
LUIS X. RIVERA RIVERA, 37, of 480 Eugene Drive, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber and two years probation.
BRIAN M. SAWALL, 38, of W4648 County A, Elkhorn, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, three months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
XANDER D. SERRANO, 17, of W841 Pell Lake Drive, Genoa city, misdemeanor endanger safety/use/dangerous weapon, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, one year probation. Charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
SHANE D. UHR, 36, of 198 Lewis St., Unit 8, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, six months jail. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.