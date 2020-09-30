Rock County courts
JAMES B. BAXTER, 51, of 97, Mound Drive, Edgerton, misdemeanor operating with restricted controlled substance second offense, five days jail with Huber.
ANDREW S. ELMER, 32, of W514 Brooklyn Albany Road, Albany, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
TYREE L. EVANS JR., 20, of 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, five days jail.
CHARLES E. GILMORE, 56, of 25 Falling Creek Circle, Janesville, misdemeanor misuse of GPS device, two weeks jail with Huber and one year probation.
JEREMYA L. KUENNEN, 30, of 2617 Harvard Drive #4, Janesville, misdemeanor hit and run, 30 days jail. Charges of misdemeanor hit and run and three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
TRAVIS L. RECORD, 52, of 161 W. Main St #302, Whitewater, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 45 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
MARTEZ LORENZO REED JR., 21, of 1941 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, felony burglary of building or dwelling, three months jail with Huber and 30 months probation. Charges of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.
RICHARD L. SEITZ, 51, of 520 N. Pine St., Janesville, charges of misdemeanor resisting/failing to stop, two counts misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
CRYSTAL D. TRAXLER, 36, of 423 Vernal Ave., Milton, felony operating while intoxicated fifth offense, two years prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
BOBBIE J. WERNER, 50, of 170 Millard Court, Evansville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 30 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
ZACHARY T. WOHLRAB, 25, of 504 Chestnut St., Janesville, two counts misdemeanor obstructing an officer, two years probation. Charge of felony misappropriate ID information-avoid penalty dismissed but read into court record.
Walworth County courts
LUCAS J. FREEMAN, 36, of 3130 Village Court #3, Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, 30 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charge of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense dismissed but read into court record.
ALEJANDRO GONZALEZ, 20, of N4128 County M, Delavan, misdemeanor bail jumping, two days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor operate without valid license dismissed but read into court record.
JOSE G. HERNANDEZ-MARTINEZ, 26, of 215 Cherry St., Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 17 days jail. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
HEATHER M. JOHNSTON, 30, of 621 N. Sandy Lane Apt. #101, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 80 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.
REBECCA L. JORDAN, 33, of N6860 N. Lake Drive, Elkhorn, misdemeanor operating while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping, 10 days jail with Huber. Charges of two counts misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
NICHOLAS H. LOPEZ, 22, of 1124 Dodge St., Lake Geneva, felony manufacture/deliver marijuana, three months jail with Huber and three years probation. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver marijuana dismissed but read into court record.
SUSAN L. PAREDEZ HERNANDEZ, 55, of 606½ Haskins St., Lake Geneva, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense and operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, 360 days jail with Huber.
FRANK C. WALSH, 61, of 753 Walworth, Genoa City, felony operating while intoxicated fifth or sixth offense, felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fifth or sixth offense, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor operating while revoked, misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping, two years prison, three years extended supervision and three years probation.